George's heartbroken daughters Anne and Louise wish to express their sincere gratitude to all those who sympathised with us during the sad loss of our beloved daddy. To all of those from near and far who called to our family home and to those who sent Mass and sympathy cards. Thankyou also to friends, young and old, who recalled so many fond memories of our daddy. Thankyou to the Emergency Services and to Willie O'Brien, Funeral Director, for their kindness and emotional support. Our heartfelt thanks to Fr. Canny, not only for the beautiful Mass that was attended by all denominations, but also for his regular visits to our home. We would also like to mention Mr. Pat Mullan who brought Holy Communion to daddy every Sunday. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our appreciation.



Rest in Peace Daddy with Mammy and Billy.



Month's Mind Mass for Daddy will be on Tuesday 25th June at 7.30 p.m. in Chapel Road. Published in Derry Journal on June 21, 2019