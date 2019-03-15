|
WHITE GEORGE (JOCK) & MARJORIE 20th & 17th Anniversaries
In loving memory of our parents who died on 18th March 1999 and 17th March 2002.
Quietly today your memory is kept,
No need for words we will never forget
As thoughts go back as they often do,
We treasure the memories we have of you.
St. Padre Pio and Our Lady intercede for them.
Always loved and missed your sons and daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and extended family.
Anniversary Mass will be celebrated on 19th March in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty at 7.15 p.m.
Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
