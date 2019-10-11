Resources More Obituaries for GAVIN McDERMOTT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? GAVIN McDERMOTT

We the family of the late Gavin McDermott would like to express our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to all who supported us during Gavin's short illness and sadly his recent bereavement. We would like to thank our own extended families, friends and neighbours who continue to provide practical and emotional support. Those who visited our home, attended the wake, sent flowers, made donations, sent Mass cards and sympathy cards. An extended thankyou to all who provided food, of which there were many, and to all who helped in any way during the wake. A special word of thanks to Dr. Doohan from Great James Street Health Centre. To all the Doctors and staff of Ward 32 and all the Doctors and staff from the Cancer Centre. To the Palliative Care Team, District Nurses, Rapid Response, Marie Curie nurses and the staff of The Macmillan Cancer Centre. Thanks to O'Brien and Son Funeral Directors, Clooney Road, Eglinton for the dignified way in which they carried out the arrangements, including the beautiful Cremation Service in Cavan. To everyone that attended and organised transport to Gavin's cremation and also those who came to his Funeral Mass in St. Mary's, Creggan, celebrated by Fr. McFaul, who provided us with the most beautiful Funeral Mass and to Sarah Griffin for the beautiful singing and music during the Mass. Thankyou also to Gavin's former work colleagues for their continuous support throughout his illness. We are overwhelmed with the support we have received. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this acknowledgement as a token of the family's deep appreciation and sincere thanks.



Gavin's Month's Mind Mass will take place on Tuesday 15h October at 7.30 p.m. in St. Mary's Church, Creggan. Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 11, 2019