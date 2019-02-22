Resources More Obituaries for GARY MARTIN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? GARY MARTIN

Notice MARTIN DR. GARY

Died 18th January 2019

Late of 4 Castlewood Manor, Finaghy, Belfast & Bishop Street, Derry

The parents, Charlie and Josephine, brother Daryl, sister Simone and partner Roisin, wish to express our sincere gratitude following the untimely death of our beloved Gary. We wish to thank all our extended families, friends and work colleagues for the comforting words and expressions of kindness at this time of great sadness. We deeply appreciate the support given by everyone who called to Gary's wake, brought food, Mass and sympathy cards, letters of condolence, flowers and gave donations to Northern Ireland Stroke Association. Your prayers and support meant so much to our family. Thank you to Gary's work colleagues, past and present, from Ulster, Queens and Glasgow Universities, the NI Audit Office and NI Stroke Association. Your presence helped to lighten our burden and we were grateful to hear all your lovely memories of our son. Thank you to Fr. Ciaran Feeney, Fr. Gerard Sloan, Sisters of Adoration and Sr. Rose Marie Curran for their spiritual care whilst Gary was in the RVH Belfast. Thanks also to Fr. A. Mullan, Long Tower Church, Mons. Dan Carr, St. Johnston and Fr. J. Cribben, Mayo. Special thanks to our own Fr. Gerard for his meaningful and personal celebration of Gary's Funeral Mass, which was enhanced by the lovely music from Sarah Griffin. Finally, thank you to those who prepared Gary's final resting place and to W. J. O'Brien & Son for their respectful and professional funeral arrangements.



Gary was uniquely special to all of us. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.



A Mass of Remembrance for Gary will be held on Saturday 23rd February at 7.30 p.m. in St. Baithin's Church, St. Johnson, County Donegal. Published in Derry Journal on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.