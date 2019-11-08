|
HARVEY FRANK
We, the family of the late Frank Harvey, Cloncool Park, Derry, would like to express our thanks to all our family, friends and neighbours who supported us in our loss. Thank you to all who called to the house, attended the wake and funeral and sent cards and flowers. An extended thanks to all of you who helped and provided food during and after the wake, in particular Doherty's Bakery, Spaghetti Junction and the IOSAS centre. To all the staff of Aberfoyle Surgery, Altnagelvin Hospital and Dr Albert Mc Neill, we are truly grateful for all the care over the years. To Fr. Clerkin, Fr. Mongan, Fr O'Connell, Fr Martin, Fr McGaughey, Fr Doherty, Fr Dolan & Fr Columba, thank you for your prayers & beautiful Funeral Mass & to the Carnhill Folk Group for the inspiring & heartfelt music. Finally thank you to O'Brien's Funeral Directors for the caring and respectful way they carried out the funeral arrangements. As it's impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this as a token of our appreciation.
The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 8, 2019