We, the family of the late Eugene O'Donnell, wish to thank all those who sympathised with us on our recent sad bereavement. A sincere thanks to all those who travelled to the wake and Funeral, brought and sent Mass Cards, sympathy cards, wreaths, sent messages and telephoned, brought food and those who paid tribute to Eugene online. Thanks to Fr. Fraser, Fr. Brady and Fr. Doyle (U.S.A.), for all their spiritual support. A special word of thanks to Fr. Brady for his celebration of the beautiful Requiem Mass and to the O'Carolan family, Steven, Karen and Ciaran and also Risteard Mac an Ghabhan and Pádraig Ó Mianáin for the beautiful music. A special note of thanks to Dr. Lalsingh and the staff of Clarendon Medical for the dedicated care and support they gave to Eugene during his illness and to their District Nurses, especially Amy, for all their kindness. Thanks also to Martin Og Bradley and the Home Care Teams from North West Care, Bryson Care and Strabane & District Care, for all the help and care they gave to Eugene over the years enabling him to be at home. To Adrian Sharkey, Paula Mahoney and the Night Team, for the great care they took of Eugene over the last couple of weeks of his life. To his very good friends, Mary, Eamon, Isobel and Darren, the friendship and companionship you have shown Eugene over the years is hugely appreciated and will never be forgotten. To all his friends in the Argyle Bar (The Office), thank you. To his many friends in America, and especially his musical partners, Mick Moloney and Seamus Egan, a huge thank you for all the years of travelling and playing great music together that Eugene so dearly loved. And to Marcus Ó Murchú who played the "Foggy Dew" at the graveside. We can't thank you enough, it was a really fitting tribute to a great musician. Finally, we would like to thank O'Brien Funeral Directors for the dignified and caring manner in which they conducted the Funeral arrangements. As it would be impossible to thank everyone who helped in any way, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere thanks and appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions.



Ní fheicfear a leithéid dó riamh arís.



9 Argyle Terrace, Derry.



Eugene's Month's Mind Mass will be celebrated in St. Eugene's Cathedral on Tuesday 30th July at 7.30 p.m. Published in Derry Journal on July 26, 2019