The family of the late Enda McAteer of 19 Portlock Place, Culmore Road, Derry, who died on 21st July 2019 would like to thank all those who sympathised with them on the loss of their beloved father, grandad, brother and uncle.



We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends, neighbours, and well-wishers who visited our home, attended the wake, Funeral Service and burial. To the friends who helped out continuously at the wake providing us with immeasurable emotional and practical support, we are eternally grateful for the kindness and love you have shown. For those who telephoned, travelled long distances, sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolence, as well as those who made charitable donations, we are truly grateful.



A special word of thanks to all of those who cared for Enda during his illness in Wards 41, 3, and especially Ward 50 in Altnagelvin hospital who showed compassion at all times through their care and professionalism. We would like to mention in particular the exceptional care provided by Dr Rogers, Dr McShane, Laura McClintock, Dr Brady, Gloria O'Connor and their staff. Thanks to the team of excellent community nurses, supported by the Marie Curie team, who treated him daily as well as supporting the family throughout. Our most sincere appreciation goes to The Foyle Hospice who made his final days as comfortable and as dignified as possible whilst supporting the wider family.



We would like to thank Sunflower Alley for their beautiful floral arrangements, as well as O'Brien's Funeral Directors for their sensitive and professional handling of arrangements. Thank you to the City Hotel for accommodating our arrangements at such short notice, and for providing a beautiful place to gather afterwards. A special thank you to Fr. Clerkin, who made the service so personal.



As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.



The Month's Mind Mass for Enda McAteer will be held on 15th August in Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel, Steelstown at 7 p.m. All Welcome. Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 9, 2019