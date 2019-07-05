TIERNEY EMMETT 20th Anniversary



7th July Loving memories of a special son Emmett.



To lose someone so special is really hard to bear,

It hardly seems believable that you're no longer there.

You left us far too early, before you time, it seems,

And now you'll never have the chance to fulfil all those dreams.



However hard it is though we'll take comfort in the thought,

Of all the memories we have and the happiness you brought.

You always lived life to the full, but ours won't be the same,

Until the day when we can see your smiling face again Emmett.



We miss you so much, love Mum and Dad.



In memory of a special brother, so full of loving deeds,

Who always thought of others first and helped fulfil their needs.

Someone who loved to bring a smile as he went on his way,

And never failed to brighten up a dark and gloomy day.

Brother you meant so very much in every single way,

And you're remembered with much love today and every day.



Missing you loads, your brother John and Geraldine, your sister Donna and Shay, your God-daughter Shannen, nieces and nephews Carragh, Eoghan, Caomhan, Emmett and Saige and great nieces Aoibhie and Isla xxx Published in Derry Journal on July 5, 2019