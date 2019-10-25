Resources More Obituaries for EÍMEAR QUINN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? EÍMEAR QUINN

Notice QUINN EÍMEAR 23rd September 2019



The family wish to thank all those who sympathised with them in their recent heartbreaking loss of Eímear, who has gone on to her Eternal Life. Our heartfelt thanks to all who called at our home, attended the Funeral (some coming long distances), gave us Mass and Sympathy cards, messages of condolences, floral tributes, personal family flowers and offered up their prayers for us and Eímear at this time of need. We are grateful for the love and kindness shown to us and the help and support from Carnhill Resource Centre, the Staff and friends of Eímear from Sainsburys (Strand Road), relatives, neighbours and friends. Those who provided food and kept the kitchen going - many thanks to you all. Our gratitude to her dear friends, past and present, students, teachers and staff from St. Mary's College and St. Eithnes P.S. who shared lovely memories with us and words of comfort. Thanks also for the prayers and support from Staff and friends from WHSCT, Rosemount P.S., St. Therese P.S. and University of UIster. We appreciated the dignified manner in which Eímear's passing was managed by all those involved within the Belfast Trust and the Services of the Law. A special thanks to Fr. Paul Farren for his kind and comforting Requiem Mass, to the readers and to all the Priests who visited us. To O'Brien's Undertakers, Limavady for their dignified and professional service to the family and to their singers for the beautiful chosen music - Thankyou. As it is impossible to thank you all individually the Holy Sacrament of Mass will be offered for all your intentions.



Eímear's Month's Mind Mass will be held on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at 7.30 p.m .in St. Eugene's Cathedral. Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 25, 2019