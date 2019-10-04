|
|
|
KERRIGAN Eileen 10th Anniversary In loving memory of my mother Eileen Kerrigan (nee McCready) who died 3rd October 2009.
Mammy, the things we feel the most for you,
Are the hardest things to say,
You know we loved you very much in a really special way,
If we could have one lifetime wish,
One dream that could come true,
We'd pray to God with all our hearts,
For one more day with you.
Sadly missed, loved and remembered every day, your eldest daughter Caroline and husband Dermot, grandchildren Deborah and Conall and also daughter Majella, partner Naomi and grandson Joe.
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 4, 2019