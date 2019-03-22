Home

McCLOSKEY EDWARD & MARY ELLEN
(Strathfoyle)
17th & 18th Anniversaries
In loving memory of our parents Edward and Mary Ellen McCloskey and our sister Angela Doherty (Coleraine) 4th Anniversary.

Life goes on and time heals,
We laugh at happy memories,
And show your smiling faces in pictures
To the generation you never met, and tell them
How much you would have loved them.
Life goes on and time heals,
And yet we still think of you every day,
And miss you, and shed a tear.

Remembered always by Margaret and Celia, Gerry, Pat and Paul, and our families.
Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 22, 2019
