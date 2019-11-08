|
KENNEDY EDDIE 1st Anniversary
2nd March 1982 -
10th November 2018
In memory of my daddy Eddie, who died on 10th November 2018.
I thought of you today, but that is nothing new,
I thought about you yesterday and days before that too.
I think of you in silence, I often speak your name,
All I have are memories and your picture in a frame.
Your memory is a keepsake, from which I'll never part,
God has you in His arms, I have you in my heart.
Will those who think of him today,
A little prayer to Jesus say.
Sadly missed by your loving daughter Chloe.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 8, 2019