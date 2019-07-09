|
FRIEL Eamon
The family of the late Eamon Friel would like to thank all those who paid tribute to him on the radio and in the press. Thanks also to all those who attended the wake and funeral, sent mass cards and messages of condolence and floral tributes. Thanks also to Fr. Paddy O'Kane and Fr. Mícheál O'Hara for the truly uplifting funeral mass and to the musicians, Maureen Hegarty, Marie Clarke and Eddie O'Donnell for the wonderful music.
Month's Mind Mass will be held in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty on Saturday 20th July at 6 p.m.
Published in Derry Journal on July 9, 2019