DEVLIN Eamon 5th Anniversary
In loving memory of Eamon Devlin who died on the 8th December 2014.

You never said I'm leaving,
You never said goodbye.
You were gone before we knew it,
And only God knows why.

In life I loved you dearly,
In death I love you still.
In my heart I hold a place,
That only you can fill.

It broke my heart to lose you,
But you didn't go alone.
A part of me went with you,
The day God took you home.

Sadly missed every day by sister Paula, brother in-law Paul, nieces Ciara and Niamh, nephew James and all the wider family.
Published in Derry Journal on Dec. 3, 2019
