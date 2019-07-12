McGUINNESS DOLORES 1st Anniversary

In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, whose 1st Anniversary occurs on 15th July.



We think of you with love today, but that is nothing new,

We thought about you yesterday, and days before that too.

We think of you in silence, we often speak your name,

All we have are memories and your picture in a frame.

Your memory is our keepsake, with which we we'll never part,

God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts.



St Martin De Porres pray for her.



Always remembered by Johnny, Josephine, David and Olivia and the entire family circle.



Anniversary Mass will be celebrated on Friday 26th July at 7:30 p.m. in St Columb's Church, Chapel Road, Waterside. Published in Derry Journal on July 12, 2019