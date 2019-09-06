MURRAY DEE 1st Anniversary



Treasured memories of a much loved husband, who died on 7th September 2018.



God saw you getting tired, when a cure was not to be,

He closed His arms around you and whispered "Come to Me".

In tears we watched you sinking, we watched you fade away,

And though our hearts were breaking, we knew you could not stay.

A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest,

It broke our hearts to see you go, God only takes the best.



I love you with all my heart.



R.I.P. Sweetheart.



Your loving wife Caroline.



In loving memory of our father, who died on 7th Sepember 2018.



Your needs in life were simple, your love for us was true,

As long as we were happy, you were too.

You gave us all you had to give, gifts both big and small,

But most of all you gave us love, the greatest gift of all.



Lovingly remembered by Conor, Niall and Caolan.



Anniversary Mass in St. Mary's, Ardmore, tonight (Friday) 6th September at 7.30 p.m. Everyone welcome. Published in Derry Journal on Sept. 6, 2019