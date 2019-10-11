Home

HARLEY DECLAN 1st Anniversary
In loving memory of Dad, died on 15th October 2018.

We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new,
We thought about you yesterday, and days before that too.
We think of you in silence, we often speak your name,
All we have are memories, and your picture in a frame.
Your memory is our keepsake, with which we'll never part,
God has you in His keeping, we have you in my hearts.

Never forgotten, your loving children Cara, Declan and Fionnbharr.

In memory of Declan.

Will those who think of Declan today,
A little prayer to Jesus say.

Always remembered by Noella.
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 11, 2019
