Notice DOHERTY DAVID Died 20th September 2019 We the family of the late David Doherty would like to express our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to all who supported us during David's illness and sadly his recent bereavement. We would like to thank our own extended families, friends and neighbours who continue to provide practical and emotional support. Those who visited our home, attended the wake, sent flowers, made donations, sent Mass cards and sympathy cards. An extended thank you to all who provided food, of which there were many, and to all who helped in any way during the wake. A special word of thanks to Abbey Medical staff and Doctors and to the district Nurses that attended David throughout the years and special thanks to Mr Graham (The Royal, Belfast). A massive thanks to the Foyle Hospice for caring for David during his illness. Thanks to Harley Funeral Directors for the dignified way in which they carried out the funeral arrangements. A very special word of thanks to Fr. Aidan Mullan for a beautiful funeral mass and for attending David during his illness.



