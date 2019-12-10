Home

I ndilchuimhne go deo ar
Oglach Dale Moore
Briogaid Dhoire
a fuair bas ar an 11u Nollaig 2016
ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

We little knew that morning,
God was going to call your name,
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we do the same.

It broke our hearts to lose you,
You did not go alone,
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.

You left us peaceful memories,
Your love is still our guide,
And though we cannot see you,
You are always at our side.

Our family chain is broken,
And nothing seems the same,
But as God calls us one by one,
The chain will link again.

St. Pio intercede for him.

A Mhuire, Banríon na nGael
Guigh ar a shon

Forever loved and missed by Mum and Dad, brother Ciaran and sisters Orlaigh and Patricia, also Gerald and Conan.

Life springs from death; and from the graves of patriot men and women spring living nations
Published in Derry Journal on Dec. 10, 2019
