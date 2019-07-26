Resources More Obituaries for CHARLIE HEALY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? CHARLIE HEALY

Memories Condolences HEALY CHARLIE 1st Anniversary Treasured memories of a loving husband and devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather who died 31st July 2018.



Just a prayer from the family who loved you, just a memory fond and true,

In our hearts you will live forever, because we thought the world of you.



God looked around His Garden, saw an empty space, He then looked down upon the earth and saw your tired face.

He put His arms around you and lifted you to rest,

God's Garden must be beautiful, He only takes the best.

With tearful eyes I watched you and saw you slip away,

Though I loved you dearly, I knew you could not stay.

It broke my heart to lose you, but you did not go alone,

For part of me went with you, the day God called you Home.

Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear.



Loved and remembered every day by your loving wife Eileen.

Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for him.



The angels gathered near your side, so very close to you,

For they knew the pain and suffering that you were going through.

I thought about so many things as I tightly held your hand,

Oh how I wished that you were strong and happy once again.

But your eyes were looking homeward, to that place beyond the sky,

Where Jesus held his outstretched arms, it was time to say goodbye.

So please forgive a silent tear, a constant wish that you were here,

For the hardest thing in life to bear, is to want your Dad and he's not there.

Keep your arms around him Lord, and give him your special care,

Make up for all he suffered and all that seemed unfair.



Loved and missed always by your Daughter Isobel, son-in-law Damien, grandsons Damien, Kevin and Paul, Carrie and great granddaughter Clara.

Our Lady of Knock pray for him.



We shared so much happiness, in times of yesterday and to say how much I miss you, I could never find a way.

I wish with all my heart that you were here with me and we could share the laughter that there always used to be.

I know we'll meet again, in another life elsewhere, and those very special times, we once again will share.



Your loving son Alan, daughter-in-law Lilian, Alan and Aisling.



A much loved Father, Granda and Great Granda, who is always in our thoughts and prayers.



Remembered with love by son Patrick, Bernadette, Gemma, Fredrik, Josephine, Emmet, Oscar and Patrick.



Will those who think of him today, a little prayer to Jesus say. St. Pio pray for him.



Of all the gifts in my life, to have you as my father was the greatest gift of all.

It's a year since you passed away, God saw that you were weary and took you Home to that house with many rooms.

You have left so many memories that I keep locked within my heart.



Your loving daughter Ann, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Our tears have all been shed now, we said our last goodbyes,

Your soul has left and it's now we feel alone.

We will never forget all your Friday nights in our home.

You can still be heard in the music we shared when I play them on my own.

Daddy, you may be gone, but your memories are so strong.

I miss you... My Dad. Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for Dad.



Your loving daughter Eileen, son-in-law Jackie, grandsons Declan, Daniel, Jack and granddaughter Ellie and "Miss Coyle" Eimhear.



It's been the hardest thing to lose you, you meant so much to me.

But you are in my heart Dad and that's where you'll always be.

I know that Heaven called you, but I wish you could have stayed,

At least the memories I have of you, they will never fade.

I didn't want to lose you, but you did not go alone,

Because a part of me went with you, when Heaven called you Home.

So just remember one thing, we are not apart,

You're with me in my memories, and in my broken heart.



Love Christine, Bob, Sean and Kerrie.



Quietly today your memory is kept, no need for words we will never forget.

Our thoughts go back as they often do, we treasure the memories we have of you.



Remembered always by son-in-law Gerry and granddaughters Lauren and Bethany.



If I could have a lifetime wish, a dream that would come true,

I'd pray to God with all my heart, for yesterday and you.

A thousand words won't bring you back, I know because I've tried,

And neither will am million tears, I know because I've cried,

You left behind my broken heart and happy memories too,

I never wanted memories, I only wanted you. St. Pio pray for him.



Your loving son Charles x



They say that memories are golden, well maybe that is true,

But we never wanted memories, we only wanted you.

We sat beside your beside, our hearts were crushed and sore,

We did our duties 'til the end, 'til we could do no more.

If love could have saved you Daddy, you would have lived forever.



Love from your daughter Sharon, son-in-law Kevin and grandson Gary.



Daddy, I watched you suffer, I saw you die, but all I could do was sit close by.

You went away, we had to part, God eased your pain, but broke my heart.



Your loving daughter Patricia and granddaughters Rachel and Kasey.



A silent thought, a quiet prayer, for someone special in God's care.



Missed always, Rosita, Corinne and Catherine. St. Pio pray for him.



1st Anniversary Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday 30th July in St. Mary's Church, Creggan at 7.30 p.m. Published in Derry Journal on July 26, 2019