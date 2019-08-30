Services Service 19:30 St Mary's Altinure, Park Upper Dreen, Park View Map Resources More Obituaries for CELINE HASSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? CELINE HASSON

Notice HASSON CELINE (nee White)



The family, brothers and sister of the late Celine Hasson, RIP, would like to thank everyone who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement. We would like to pay a special tribute to extended family, friends and the good neighbours of Dreen for all their support. Thank you to the priests of the parish, Fr Baker, Fr O'Connell and Fr Collins; to Fr. O'Kane, Claudy, the Hospital Chaplains, and to Fr. Eugene Hasson, who made the Requiem Mass so special and comforting. A heartfelt thanks to the paramedics, the staff of A+E, theatres and ICU for their care to Mammy. Our thanks to the Doctors and staff of Claudy Health Centre; to each and everyone who called at our home, was present at the Requiem Mass, those who sent Mass cards, sympathy cards, letters, flowers and gifts of food. Thank you to Martin Kealey, Joelene Grieve and Erin for the beautiful singing, also, to Paddy, Naoise, Jane, Louise and Ciara, to the Altar servers, and those who assisted at the graveside.To Seamus and Deborah of McLaughlin Funeral Directors, our grateful appreciation for the dignified way the funeral arrangements were carried out. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for the intentions of all.



Months Mind Mass Friday 6th September, St Mary's Altinure, Park,at 7.30 pm



Upper Dreen , Park
Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 30, 2019