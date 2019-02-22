DOHERTY BRIDIE 9th Anniversary

In loving memory of our dear mother Bridie who died 24th February, 2010.



If roses grow in heaven Lord, please pick a bunch for me,

Place them in my mother's arms and tell her they're from me.

Tell her I love her and miss her and when she turns to smile,

Place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while

Because remembering her is easy, I do it everyday,

But there is an ache within my heart that will never go away.



Loved and always remembered by your sons Phil, Jim and John, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and all the family circle, Inch Island and Clydebank. Published in Derry Journal on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More