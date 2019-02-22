|
DOHERTY BRIDIE 9th Anniversary
In loving memory of our dear mother Bridie who died 24th February, 2010.
If roses grow in heaven Lord, please pick a bunch for me,
Place them in my mother's arms and tell her they're from me.
Tell her I love her and miss her and when she turns to smile,
Place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while
Because remembering her is easy, I do it everyday,
But there is an ache within my heart that will never go away.
Loved and always remembered by your sons Phil, Jim and John, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and all the family circle, Inch Island and Clydebank.
Published in Derry Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
