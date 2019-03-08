Resources More Obituaries for BRIDGET McCOOL CAVAZOS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? BRIDGET McCOOL CAVAZOS

February 17, 1947- March 02 2012 Bridget McCool Cavazos has been with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ for seven years. I think of her daily in so many ways and every possible angle. Somehow I keep coming up with an improved and better version of her. Over the years, I have come to understand more clearly why and how she grew to such status and how she became that great lady that guided us all through our lives. When I put my answers together it was simply love. She had an over abundance of love and energy for me and our family and for others. I now have a thousand things that I wish I could tell her and I do during prayers and such, "but I wish I had done it then". Still, I believe we all got a "full dose" of her love and care. Her children Juanita, Richard and Heather Ann and grandchildren (7) and I speak of her fondly and celebrate her constantly. Her grave is adorned with beautiful flowers every day of the year. That's my job. She has special days (birthday, passing day, anniversary, Christmas, Easter, Good Friday) etc. all are celebrated with her in mind and with appropriate flowers, candy and gifts. She still gets her Easter chocolates, you know how fatal that can be if missed, and we still celebrate our wedding anniversary, dinner of a lobster and a good Porterhouse steak/spud, plus sides, on the BBQ pit for each of us, and which the kids won't let me cancel or stop.



We will never forget or stop loving our "first lady", our Derry girl from our wee town, Derry, on the River Foyle.



I luv you Forever Bridgo



Your wee Man

