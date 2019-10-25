Resources More Obituaries for BRIAN RAINEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? BRIAN RAINEY

We, the family of the late Brian Rainey (RIP) wish to extend our sincere thanks to all those who sympathised with us in our recent sad bereavement. Many thanks to family, friends and neighbours, all who sent messages, Mass cards, sympathy cards, floral tributes, those who called at the house, attended the funeral or helped in any way. We also wish to thank those who cared for Brian during his final illness, the priest of the parish Fr. McDevitt, the medical staff of Ward 40 in Altnagelvin. We are grateful to family friend Fr. Andy Dolan who officiated at the Requiem Mass and all the family and friends who participated in the beautiful music and liturgy. We extend our gratitude to the Funeral Directors, WJ O'Brien and Son, for the helpful and dignified manner in which the funeral arrangements were carried out. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. We hope that this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation.



The Month's Mind Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Lourdes, Steelstown, on Sunday 27th October at 11:00am. Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 25, 2019