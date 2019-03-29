|
HANDCKE Breid (nee Harkin) of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada and formerly of Moville, Co. Donegal died on Tuesday 26th March, peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family, after a long illness borne with great courage. Dearly beloved wife and best friend of Klaus, sister of the late Moira and Cyril and sister of Collette, Phil, John, Vincent, Angela and Pamela. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews most especially Siobhan, Johnny, Harrison and Nora and also by her many friends in Canada and Ireland. May she rest in peace.
Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
