McANANEY BOBBY 1st Anniversary
In loving memory of a precious husband, daddy and grandfather, who went to Heaven on 5th December 2018.
We hold you close within our hearts,
And there you shall remain,
To walk with us, throughout our lives,
Until we meet again.
So Rest in Peace dear loved one,
And thanks for all you've done,
We pray that God has given you,
The crown you've truly won.
Forever loved and sorely missed by your wife Cecilia, sons and daughters Robert, Lisa, Orla, Mark, Eva and Shaun, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law and all your loving grandchildren.
Padre Pio pray for him.
First Anniversary Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 5th December at 7.30 p.m. in St. Eugene's Cathedral.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 29, 2019