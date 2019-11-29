Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BOBBY McANANEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BOBBY McANANEY

Memories Condolences

BOBBY McANANEY Memories
McANANEY BOBBY 1st Anniversary

In loving memory of a precious husband, daddy and grandfather, who went to Heaven on 5th December 2018.

We hold you close within our hearts,
And there you shall remain,
To walk with us, throughout our lives,
Until we meet again.
So Rest in Peace dear loved one,
And thanks for all you've done,
We pray that God has given you,
The crown you've truly won.

Forever loved and sorely missed by your wife Cecilia, sons and daughters Robert, Lisa, Orla, Mark, Eva and Shaun, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law and all your loving grandchildren.

Padre Pio pray for him.

First Anniversary Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 5th December at 7.30 p.m. in St. Eugene's Cathedral.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -