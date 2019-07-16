Resources More Obituaries for BILLY McCARTNEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? BILLY McCARTNEY

16th July 2018

1st Anniversary

In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who died 16th July 2018.



Remember him with a smile today, he would not want our tears,

Reflect instead on memories, of all our happy years,

Recall to mind the way he spoke,

And all the things he said,

His strength, his stance, the way he walked,

Remember these instead,

The good advice he gave us,

His eyes that shone with laughter,

So much of him will never die,

But live on forever after.



As I loved you, so I miss you,

In my memories you are near,

Loved, remembered, longed for always,

Bringing many a silent tear.



Loved and remembered every day by your loving wife Margaret, 30, Drummond Park.



Our Lady of Mount Carmel pray for him.



He never looked for praises,

He was never one to boast,

He went on quietly working,

For the ones he loved the most,

His dreams were seldom spoken,

His wants were very few,

And most of the time his worries were left unspoken too,

He was there ... a firm foundation,

Through all our storms of life,

A sturdy hand to hold on to,

In times of stress and strife,

A true friend we turned to,

When times were good and bad,

One of the greatest blessings,

The man we call our Dad.



Loved and cherished always and sorely missed by your daughters Marie and Anne, and your sons Greg, Paul, David, son-in-law Charlie and daughter-in-law Sandra.



We'll always remember that special smile, that caring heart, that warm embrace, you always gave us.

You being there for us through good and bad times, no matter what.



We'll always remember you Granda because there will never be another one to replace you in our hearts, and the love we will always have for you.



Loved and missed by your grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Anniversary Mass Thursday 18th July 7.15 p.m. at Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty. Published in Derry Journal on July 16, 2019