KEYS BILL (OBE)

5th Anniversary

In proud and loving memory of Bill Keys, a wonderful husband and father, who passed away suddenly on 6th March 2014.



Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.



Little did I know that morning, God was going to call your name,

In life I loved you dearly, in death I do the same.

It broke my heart to lose you, but you did not go alone,

For part of me went with you the day God called you home.

You left me peaceful memories, your love is still my guide,

And though I cannot see you, you are always by my side.

Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same,

But as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.



Sorely missed and greatly loved by your wife Mary.



Gone from us that smiling face, the cheerful pleasant ways,

The heart that won so many friends in bygone happy days.

A life made beautiful by kindly deeds,

A helping hand for others needs,

To a beautiful life comes a happy end,

He died as he lived, everyone's friend.



Forever remembered as a very special and loving father from your children Margaret, Rosemary, Tina and William.



Until we meet again, May God hold you in the Palm of His Hand. Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 8, 2019