WEIR Nee Boyle
ANNE
1st Anniversary Precious memories of a loving wife and mother who died on 12th December 2018.
When tomorrow starts without me,
And I'm not there to see,
If the sun should rise and find your eyes
all filled with tears for me,
I wish so much you wouldn't cry
the way you did today,
While thinking of the many things,
We didn't get to say,
I know how much you love me,
As much as I love you,
And each time that you think of me,
I know you miss me too,
Life at times will catch you unawares,
But please try to understand,
That an angel came and called my name,
And took me by the hand,
He said my place was ready,
In heaven way up above,
And that I'd have to leave behind,
All those I dearly loved,
As I turned to walk away,
The tears fell from my eyes,
For all my life I'd always thought,
I didn't want to die,
I had so much to live for,
So much left yet to do,
It seemed so very cruel to me,
That I was leaving you,
Thoughts of all our yesterdays,
The good ones and the bad,
Are remembered for all the love we shared,
Especially the fun we had,
If I could relive just yesterday,
Even for a short while,
I'd say my goodbyes and kiss you,
And hopefully see you smile,
As the days pass into weeks,
Don't think we're far apart,
For every time you think of me,
I'll be there in your heart.
Loved and missed by your husband Adrian and girls Ava and Amber xxx
Precious memories of a dear sister-in-law and auntie Anne.
Along the road of suffering,
You found a little lane,
That took you up to heaven,
And ended all your pain.
You may be out of sight,
We may be worlds apart,
But you're always in our prayers,
And forever in our hearts.
For those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day,
Unseen, unheard but always near,
Still loved, still missed and very dear.
And so we trust you to God's great care,
And know some day, once more,
We'll hold you to our hearts again,
When we too reach Heaven's shore.
Lovingly remembered by the Weir family circle xoxoxo
1st Anniversary Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick's, Iskaheen Muff on Friday 13th December at 7.30 p.m.
Published in Derry Journal on Dec. 6, 2019