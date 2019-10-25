Resources More Obituaries for ANNA BURNS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ANNA BURNS

Notice BURNS Anna Died 14th October 2019 Brendan Burns (husband) and family of the late Anna Burns wish to express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to all who supported us in our recent bereavement. To all those who called at the house, sent mass and sympathy cards, flowers and wreaths, to Bishop's and Bishop's Bistro for their generosity. A special word of thanks to Fr. Gormley and Bradley & McLaughlin for their sensitivity and professionalism throughout the wake and funeral and to all our dear friends and relatives, the staff of Glen Caring, Churches Trust, Bridge Transport and all the medical professionals who cared for Anna throughout the last years of her life. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually we trust this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere thanks.



Anna's Month's Mind Mass will be celebrated on Saturday 16th November in St. Mary's Church, Creggan at 6.30 p.m. Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 25, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices