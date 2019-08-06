Resources More Obituaries for ANNA BROLLY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ANNA BROLLY

Memories Condolences BROLLY Anna 1st Anniversary Precious memories of my dear mother Anna who went to heaven on 6th August 2018.



Your needs in life were simple,

Your love for us was true,

As long as we were happy Mum,

You were happy too.

You gave us all you had to give,

Gifts both great and small,

But the greatest gift you gave,

Was your love for us all.



Dearly loved and sadly missed by your daughter Pauline, son-in-law Raymond and grandson David.



Treasured memories of a loving granny.



They say there is a reason,

They say that time will heal,

But neither time nor reason will change the way I feel,

For no-one knows the heartache that lies behind our smiles,

No-one knows how many times we have broken down and cried,

We want to tell you something, so there won't be any doubt,

You're so wonderful to think of, but so hard to be without.



Sorely missed by your granddaughter Elaina.



God saw you getting tired,

And wished to set you free,

So he put his arms around you,

And whispered "come to me".

With tearful eyes we watched you,

And spent with you each day,

Although we loved you dearly,

We could not make you stay.

Now there is a face before us,

A voice we'd love to hear,

A smile we will always remember,

Of a granny, loved so dear.



Thinking of you always, Emma, Pádraig and Sofia.



Mum's 1st Anniversary Mass will be held tonight Tuesday 6th August in St. Mary's Church, Creggan at 7.30p.m. All Welcome.



Mum's 1st Anniversary Mass will be held tonight Tuesday 6th August in St. Mary's Church, Creggan at 7.30p.m. All Welcome.

Our Lady of Knock pray for her. Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 6, 2019