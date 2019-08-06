BROLLY ANNA 1st Anniversary



Today's the 1st anniversary of the day that we lost you,

And for a time it felt like we were lost too.

But loss has taught us many things,

And now we face each day,

With hope and happy memories,

To help us on our way.

And though we're filled with sadness,

That you're no longer here,

Your love and influence still guides us,

And we still feel you near.

What we shared will never die,

It lives within our hearts,

Bringing strength & comfort,

While we are apart.



Deeply loved and forever remembered by her daughter Sandra, son-in-law Michael and grand-daughters Nikita, Leah & Caitlin, Belfast.



Our Lady of Knock, pray for her. Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 6, 2019