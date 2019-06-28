Home

STEWART ANN 40th Anniversary
In loving memory of a dear wife and mother Ann, (nee Thompson), who died 24th June, 1979. R.I.P.

Those we hold most dear never truly leave us,
They live on in the kindness they showed, the comfort they shared and the love they brought into our lives.
Will those who think of Ann today, a little prayer to Jesus say.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Always remembered by her son Philip, daughters Helen, Lisa and Cathy and grandchildren and also remembered by the McClintock family.
Published in Derry Journal on June 28, 2019
