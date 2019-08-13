Services Service 19:30 St. Mary's Church Creggan View Map Resources More Obituaries for ANN McCAULEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ANN McCAULEY

Ann's daughter's Ciara and Catherine, Ann's granddaughter Sophia, close friends and family would like to thank all of those who helped care for Ann and for all the love, support and guidance. Special thanks to Paramedics and all at Accident and Emergency Services. Special thanks to her niece Sinead and Gillian and the rest of those on the team that day. To all those at Altnagelvin Hospital who took great care of Ann. The Doctors and Nurses in the ICU who showed so much care, support and dignity in caring for Ann. The Donor Transplant team for the sympathetic and dedicated care. To Fr. Paul Fraser of St. Mary's Chapel for his support and guidance during this hard time. A special thanks to the McCauley and Ward families and to all nieces who were there during the wake and funeral, thank you for your help and support. To McLaughlin Funeral Directors of Dungiven for the respect, care and support during funeral plans. Thanks to North West Care for their love and support and kind words during this time. To all of those who came to the wake and funeral, for their kind words, prayers and support, thank you. All of those who brought mass cards, flowers and donations. Thanks to Erin Carlin, Eamon Karron, Steven O'Carolan and Ciaran Carlin for the beautiful music. To anyone that we missed, apologies and thank you for all your prayers and thoughts at this time.



In life we loved you dearly,

In death we love you still,

In our hearts you hold a place,

No-one else can fill.



Ann's Month's Mind Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Creggan on Friday 16th August at 7.30 p.m. All welcome. Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 13, 2019