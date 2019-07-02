Resources More Obituaries for ANGELA KING Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ANGELA KING

Notice KING ANGELA (Nee Breslin)

The family of the late Angela King (Nee Breslin) would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to their extended family, friends and neighbours who sympathised and supported them through their recent bereavement, it was greatly appreciated. A special word of thanks to all at Altnagelvin Hospital, in particular Dr. McConville and his staff (Ward 50) and all those who cared for Angela during her ill health. We would also like to thank Fr. Sean O'Donnell and Fr. Paul Frazer for their support and guidance, St. Mary's College Choir for the personal touch and Kieran Connor of McClafferty Funeral Directors for their professional services. Please accept this as a token of appreciation.



Angela's Month's Mind Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary's, Creggan on Tuesday 2nd July at 7.30 p.m. All welcome. Published in Derry Journal on July 2, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices