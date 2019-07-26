Services Funeral Mass 18:00 St. Columba's Church Long Tower View Map Resources More Obituaries for ANGELA CAMPBELL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ANGELA CAMPBELL

Notice CAMPBELL (nee McGinn)

ANGELA



29th June 2019

The family of the late Angela Campbell of 11 Windmill Terrace and most recently Ballyconneely, Co. Galway wish to express their sincere thanks to all those who sympathised with and supported them during their recent sad loss of a much loved wife, mother, grand-mother, sister and aunt who passed away on Saturday 29th June 2019 at Clifden District Hospital, Clifden, Co. Galway. A special thanks for the kindness and support of the Campbell, McGinn families, and to all our friends and neighbours who helped us in so many ways over the last number of weeks. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended the wake and Funeral Mass, and to those who sent mass cards, condolence cards and floral

tributes. Sincere thanks to Fr. Aidan Mullan for his comforting prayers, spiritual support and beautiful Requiem Mass and to those who provided the wonderful music. Thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Clifden District Hospital, Clifden, Co. Galway who cared for Angela with such warmth and compassion in her final few weeks. Special thanks to W.J. O'Brien & Son, Funeral Directors, Eglinton for their support, guidance and dignified manner in which they carried out the Funeral arrangements. While we cannot thank everyone individually, we hope this acknowledgement will be accepted by you all as a token of our gratitude and appreciation.



Angela's Month's Mind Mass will be held on Saturday 27th July at 6.00 p.m. in St. Columba's Church, Long Tower. Published in Derry Journal on July 26, 2019