McDAID ANDREW 50th Anniversary
In loving memory of a loving father and grandfather who passed away on the 7th August 1969.

It broke our hearts to lose you,
You did not go alone,
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you Home.
We hold you close within our hearts,
And there you will remain,
To walk beside us all our lives,
Until we meet again.

Always loved and sadly missed by your sons and daughters, Lily, Seamus, May, Don, Patricia, and your sons-in-law and daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

We think of you often, we talk about you too,
We all have lovely memories, but we wish we still had you.
Published in Derry Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
