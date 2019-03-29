MEENAN ALEX 1st Anniversary

Treasured memories of my devoted Husband, Dad and Father, who entered Eternal Life on 2nd April 2018.



There is a special Angel in Heaven that is part of us,

It is not where we wanted him, but where God wanted him to be.

He was here, but just a moment, like a night time shooting star,

And though he is in Heaven, he isn't very far.

He touched the hearts of many, like only an Angel can do,

So we send this special message to the Heaven up above,

Please take care of our Angel and send him all our love.



Always loved and missed by your beloved wife Kathleen, children Rose, Philip, Donna, Alec, Elizabeth, Caroline, Terry and Shane, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



If we could visit Heaven, even for a day,

Maybe for a moment the pain would go away.

We'd put our arms around you and whisper words so true,

That living life without you is the hardest thing to do.



First Anniversary Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday 2nd April in The Devine Mercy Chapel, St. Mary's Church, Creggan at 6.30 p.m. Published in Derry Journal on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More