McMONAGLE AGNES, LIAM, EVELYN, JIM & LIAM 7th, 35th, 47th, 2nd & 2nd Anniversaries

In loving memory of our parents Liam and Agnes, sister Evelyn and brothers Jim and Liam.

How very much you're missed, is something you will never know,
You left behind the broken hearts of those you loved you so,
Our hearts are full of memories with pride we speak your name,
Though life goes on without you, it will never be the same.

Always remembered by your loving daughter and sister Agnes, sons and brothers Sean, Joseph, Raymond and families

Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on their souls. R.I.P.
Published in Derry Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
