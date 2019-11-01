Home

The family of the late Adrian Ward wish to extend their sincere thanks for all the help, support and generosity received during their recent sad bereavement. Thanks to all who called to the house, sent Mass and sympathy cards, floral tributes and attended the wake and Funeral. Special thanks to Fr. Lagan, Fr. Fraser and Fr. Farren for their pastoral support and celebrating Requiem Mass. Finally thanks to McClafferty Funeral Directors for the dignified manner in which the Funeral was conducted. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our appreciation and thanks. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions.

Adrian's Month's Mind Mass will be held on Sunday 3rd November at 7 p.m. in St. Eugene's Cathedral.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 1, 2019
