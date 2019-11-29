|
McDAID ADRIAN
The family of the late Adrian McDaid, 576 Seacoast Road, wish to extend their sincere thanks for all the help, support and generousity received during their heartbreaking bereavement. Thank you to all our family, friends and work colleagues and all who called to the house, attended the wake and funeral, sent Mass and sympathy cards. A special word of thanks to all the staff in the North West Cancer Centre, especially those in the Sperrin Unit and Ward 50 who cared for Adrian, and became his friend, Dr McConville for truly going above and beyond and never giving up, Fr O'Hagan who celebrated the Funeral Mass, Liam and Jeanette Kelly for the beautiful singing and music, W.J. O'Brien & Son, Funeral Directors, for their caring and respectful way they carried out the funeral arrangements. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this as a token of our appreciation. As a token of our sincere gratitude the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for all your intentions.
Adrian's Month's Mind Mass will be celebrated on Monday 2nd December at 7.30 p.m. in St Aidan's Church, Magilligan. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Our Lady of Knock pray for him.
Published in Derry Journal on Nov. 29, 2019