PRESTON Kevin (Tullynessle)
Peacefully, at home on November 2, 2019, following an illness bravely fought, Kevin, aged 67 years, (retired Marine Engineer), dear husband to Nicola, devoted father to Lorna, Richard and Victoria, a proud grandfather to Ruairdh and Isaac, a dearly loved brother, uncle, cousin and nephew. Funeral service in Duncan & McCombie's Chapel, Parkhill Road, Alford, AB33 8FE, on Saturday, November 9, at 2 pm. All friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired, can be made at the chapel door for The Seamen's Mission. Forever in our hearts.
Published in Deeside Piper on Nov. 8, 2019