Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin PRESTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin PRESTON

Notice Condolences

Kevin PRESTON Notice
PRESTON Kevin (Tullynessle)
Peacefully, at home on November 2, 2019, following an illness bravely fought, Kevin, aged 67 years, (retired Marine Engineer), dear husband to Nicola, devoted father to Lorna, Richard and Victoria, a proud grandfather to Ruairdh and Isaac, a dearly loved brother, uncle, cousin and nephew. Funeral service in Duncan & McCombie's Chapel, Parkhill Road, Alford, AB33 8FE, on Saturday, November 9, at 2 pm. All friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired, can be made at the chapel door for The Seamen's Mission. Forever in our hearts.
Published in Deeside Piper on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -