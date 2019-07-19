Resources More Obituaries for Bev COCHRAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bev COCHRAN

Notice COCHRAN Bev (Aboyne)

Hugh and Andy would like to thank all family and friends for the support provided during the recent sad loss of Bev. Special thanks to the Rev Canon Vittoria Hancock, the Rev Catherine Gibson and the Rev Canon Martin Jayne for the comforting service, to Brian Smith Funeral Services for the arrangements, to Gowanbrae Ltd for the lovely teas, to Paul Anderson, Lucy Bailey, St Thomas' choir and organist for all the music and to all who paid their respects at the church and graveside and so generously donated £800 to be split between the Friends of Aboyne Hospital and . Published in Deeside Piper on July 19, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices