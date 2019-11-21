Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Daventry
8 High Street
Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4HT
01327 707905
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:30
St Mary's Church
Everdon
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Tyson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Tyson


1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences
William Tyson Notice
TYSON William 20/12/1927 - 1/11/2019
Beloved husband of the late Joyce,
very much loved father of the late Bill,
Peter, Annette, Cath and Jeremy.
Will be greatly missed by us all.
R.I.P.
The funeral will be held on
Tuesday 3rd December 2019 at
St Mary's Church, Everdon at
12.30pm followed by Interment
in St Mary's Church Yard.
All family and friends are welcome.
Black clothing optional.
Donations if desired to
St Mary's Church.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
8 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4HT,
Tel: 01327 707905.
Published in Daventry Express on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -