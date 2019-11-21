|
TYSON William 20/12/1927 - 1/11/2019
Beloved husband of the late Joyce,
very much loved father of the late Bill,
Peter, Annette, Cath and Jeremy.
Will be greatly missed by us all.
R.I.P.
The funeral will be held on
Tuesday 3rd December 2019 at
St Mary's Church, Everdon at
12.30pm followed by Interment
in St Mary's Church Yard.
All family and friends are welcome.
Black clothing optional.
Donations if desired to
St Mary's Church.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
8 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4HT,
Tel: 01327 707905.
Published in Daventry Express on Nov. 21, 2019