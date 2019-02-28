|
|
|
HERBERT Wendy Vera Sadly passed away at
Northampton General Hospital following a short illness on
16th February 2019 aged 75 years.
Loving mum to Chris and Nick
and daughter to Elsie.
Forever in our hearts.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 18th March 2019 at the
Holy Cross Church, Daventry at 1pm
followed by committal at
Welton Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Wendy if desired to
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries
Co-operative Funeralcare,
8 High Street, Daventry
NN11 4HT
01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More