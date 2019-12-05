|
|
|
WHYLES Tina Catherine Maria
Passed away in
Northampton General Hospital
on 20th November 2019,
aged 59 years.
Will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 16th December
at St. Mary the Virgin Church, Badby at 11.30am, followed by interment
in Badby Cemetery.
All flowers welcome,
which may be sent to
John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Dec. 5, 2019