DAVIES Teresa Mary Margaret Passed away in
Longlands Care Home
on 6th July 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Clifford Henry Davies and a much loved mother and grandmother. Will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Thursday 1st August at
Our Lady of Charity & St Augustine
RC Church, Daventry at 1.00pm, followed by interment in
Ashby Road Cemetery, Welton.
Floral tributes welcome or donations
to C.A.F.O.D. may be sent c/o
John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4 BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on July 11, 2019