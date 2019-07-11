Home

John Ward & Son
17 High Street
Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4BG
01327 300033
Teresa Davies Notice
DAVIES Teresa Mary Margaret Passed away in
Longlands Care Home
on 6th July 2019, aged 88 years.

Beloved wife of the late Clifford Henry Davies and a much loved mother and grandmother. Will be sadly missed.

The Funeral Service will take place
on Thursday 1st August at
Our Lady of Charity & St Augustine
RC Church, Daventry at 1.00pm, followed by interment in
Ashby Road Cemetery, Welton.

Floral tributes welcome or donations
to C.A.F.O.D. may be sent c/o
John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4 BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on July 11, 2019
