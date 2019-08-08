|
|
|
CARNEY Sylvia Elizabeth Loving wife of Jon,
mam of Loraine, gran of Alex.
Sadly passed away at
Danetre Hospital on 31st July 2019.
The funeral service will take place on
Wednesday 14th August 2019 at
Rainsbrook Crematorium
at 12noon.
Please wait for Sylvia to arrive
before entering the chapel.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
'Friends of Danetre Hospital'
for Cawthorn Ward
c/o Ian Robinson
Colourful and casual
clothes to be worn.
All enquiries
Co-operative Funeralcare,
8 High Street, Daventry
NN11 4HT
01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Aug. 8, 2019