|
|
|
ALLCOCK Sylvia
(née Beech,
of Woodford Halse)
Sylvia passed away in
The Royal Derby Hospital on
25th October 2019
following a lengthy illness.
Beloved wife of the late Richard,
much loved Mum to Jason and
the late Paul and an adoring
grandmother to Max.
She will be sadly missed by her brother Barry and the late Denis and
by her sisters-in-law Ann and Wendy. Fondly remembered by her nephews and nieces Heather and Philip,
Vincent and Gary.
Cremation will take place at
11.20am on 15th November
at Markeaton Crematorium, Derby.
