J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00
Banbury Crematorium
Stuart Thorley Notice
THORLEY Stuart Peacefully at the
Coventry University Hospital on 7th June 2019,
aged 92 years.
Devoted husband to the late Sheila. Loving brother to Alan, Philip,
Dorothy and the late Colin.
A cherished uncle, great uncle
and great great uncle.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Monday, 1st July at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for the
Byfield Medical Centre may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Daventry Express on June 20, 2019
